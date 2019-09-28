Loading articles...

Man shot inside home near Bathurst and Steeles

A Toronto police cruiser is seen behind some police tape. CITYNEWS/David Piedra

A man has been shot inside a home near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene at Sunnycrest and Rockford Roads around 5:15 p.m.

He reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

More to come

 

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
COLLISION - NB 427 approaching Burnhamthorpe express, two right lanes are blocked. Heavy delays building from Dundas express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:07 PM
First weekend of Fall and this sums up how we feel about the rain today! Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV says the rain…
Latest Weather
Read more