Loading articles...

Saudi Arabia unveils new tourist visas

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia has announced a new tourist visa scheme, as part of efforts in the ultraconservative Muslim kingdom to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on oil.

The one-year, multiple-entry visa scheme unveiled late Friday applies to visitors from 49 countries.

The visa information website indicated an easing of strict dress codes for visiting women, requiring shoulders and knees to be covered but not demanding they wear the full-body abaya.

Saudi Arabia saw profound change last year as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reforms, including opening the first movie theatre and allowing women to drive.

But there is a hard limit to the reforms, as revealed by last year’s killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents and the reported torture of several detained women’s rights activists.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:55 PM
CLEAR - EB QEW ramp to Trafalgar.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:02 PM
Widespread showers and thunderstorms affecting the #GTA tonight. We will let you know as soon as watches or warnings are issued. #680storm
Latest Weather
Read more