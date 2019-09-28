Loading articles...

Researchers question Census Bureau's new approach to privacy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The U.S. Census Bureau is creating tighter privacy controls in response to new fears that census answers could reveal the identities of people who fill out the questionnaires.

But people who rely on the agency’s data worry that it will make next year’s census less accurate. They say the response is overkill.

The bureau is concerned about data-crunching computers that can tease out likely identities from broader census results when combined with other personal information.

The agency recently undertook an experiment using data from the last national headcount in 2010. By matching individual profiles with other population data, officials were able to infer the identities of 52 million Americans.

The bureau is adding statistical “noise” to the 2020 data, essentially tinkering with its own numbers to preserve privacy.

Jennifer McDermott And Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

