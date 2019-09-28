Loading articles...

Masai Ujiri to at speak at Raptors Media Day

Last Updated Sep 28, 2019 at 10:20 am EDT

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri speaks to the media during a year end press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Toronto Raptors‘ NBA title defence unofficially tips off Saturday at Scotiabank Arena with Saturday’s Media Day.

President and CEO Masai Ujiri will meet with the media at 10:00 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on Saturday morning.

