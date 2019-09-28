Rally to be held in response to anti-LGBTQ Christian group march

Toronto Mayor John Tory is expected to participate in a rally promoting unity today in response to an anti-LGBTQ Christian group’s plans to march through the city’s gay village.

Tory says he’ll join LGBTQ community advocates in protesting what he describes as an “unnecessary provocation.”

He says police will also be on-hand to try to prevent confrontations.

The Christian group describes itself as a free-speech advocate, while the LGBTQ community says the group is anti-gay.

Tory says he hopes today’s unity rally will demonstrate how the city responds to “attempts at intimidation” by coming together and standing with people who feel threatened.

Both rallies are expected to get underway around 11:30, near Church and Wellesley Streets.