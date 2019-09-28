Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police search for suspects in Brampton targetted shooting investigation
by News Staff
Posted Sep 28, 2019 8:00 am EDT
Peel Regional Police are searching for late-model indigo blue Dodge Caravan they say is connected to a shooting in Brampton on Sept. 28, 2019. (PEEL REGIONAL POLICE/HANDOUT PHOTO)
Peel Regional Police are searching for four suspects after multiple shots were fired in a Brampton residential area early Saturday morning.
Police said at around 12 a.m. residents of the area said they heard a series of loud bangs near Balmoral Drive.
Later, at around 1:54 a.m., the resident of a Balmoral Drive came home to find a bullet hole inside their residence, police said.
Investigators said they found a total of 17 shell casings in the area, with 12 of the rounds having struck the rear of the property and a house next door.
No one was hurt in the incident, police said, but four suspects are being sought in connection to the incident.
Police describe two of the suspect as being male, and all four of the suspects were wearing dark clothing and hoodies.
The suspects were armed with multiple handguns and were seen fleeing the area at around 12 a.m. in a late-model indigo-blue Dodge Caravan.
Police said this was a targetted shooting and anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.
