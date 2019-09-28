Loading articles...

Police: 5 hurt, knife-wielding suspect dead at Maryland mall

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Police in Maryland say five people at an outdoor shopping mall were stabbed before officers shot and killed a suspect.

The Baltimore County Police Department said the victims were rushed from the Hunt Valley Towne Centre to hospitals Saturday afternoon, but they didn’t appear to suffer life-threatening wounds. The shopping centre is in Cockeysville, about 15 miles (24 kilometres) north of Baltimore.

WJZ reports that witnesses said the stabbing occurred in a liquor store and involved a man who employees had asked to leave twice previously Saturday.

Police said they were called initially to a loitering complaint, which then “escalated.”

The Associated Press

