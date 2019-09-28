Loading articles...

Officials says ancient gilded coffin arrived in Egypt

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations special-agent-in-charge Peter Fitzhugh, left, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hassan Shoukry center left, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., center right and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos view the Coffin of Nedjemankh at a repatriation ceremony in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. The coffin, featured at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art until it was determined to be a looted antiquity, is on its way back to Egypt. (AP Photo/Michael R. Sisak)

CAIRO — Egyptian airport officials say a gilded coffin that was featured at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has arrived in Cairo.

They say the Coffin of Nedjemankh, which investigators in New York determined to be a looted antiquity, arrived Saturday.

The officials spoke of condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art bought the piece from a Paris art dealer in 2017 for about $4 million and made it the centerpiece of an exhibition. It was removed last February.

The Met has apologized to Egypt.

Prosecutors say they’ve found evidence of hundreds more antiquities thefts.

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
EB 401 express / Islington - collision in the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:28 AM
An unsettled start this first weekend of #fall BUT the #GTA is still having a warm weekend. Today's guaranteed hig…
Latest Weather
Read more