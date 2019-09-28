Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Officials says ancient gilded coffin arrived in Egypt
by Samy Magdy, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 28, 2019 10:46 am EDT
U.S. Homeland Security Investigations special-agent-in-charge Peter Fitzhugh, left, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hassan Shoukry center left, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., center right and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos view the Coffin of Nedjemankh at a repatriation ceremony in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. The coffin, featured at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art until it was determined to be a looted antiquity, is on its way back to Egypt. (AP Photo/Michael R. Sisak)
CAIRO — Egyptian airport officials say a gilded coffin that was featured at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has arrived in Cairo.
They say the Coffin of Nedjemankh, which investigators in New York determined to be a looted antiquity, arrived Saturday.
The officials spoke of condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art bought the piece from a Paris art dealer in 2017 for about $4 million and made it the centerpiece of an exhibition. It was removed last February.
The Met has apologized to Egypt.
Prosecutors say they’ve found evidence of hundreds more antiquities thefts.
Samy Magdy, The Associated Press
