No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none of them were won either.

That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 1 will grow to approximately $60 million, and six Maxmillion prizes will be offered.

The Canadian Press