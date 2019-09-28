Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none of them were won either.

That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 1 will grow to approximately $60 million, and six Maxmillion prizes will be offered.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:55 PM
CLEAR - EB QEW ramp to Trafalgar.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:02 PM
Widespread showers and thunderstorms affecting the #GTA tonight. We will let you know as soon as watches or warnings are issued. #680storm
Latest Weather
Read more