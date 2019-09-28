Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 28, 2019 10:30 pm EDT
BOCA CHICA VILLAGE, Texas — Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft designed to carry a crew and cargo to the moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system and land back on Earth perpendicularly.
In a livestreamed speech from SpaceX’s launch facility near the southern tip of Texas, Musk said Saturday that the space venture’s Starship is expected to take off for the first time in about one or two months and reach 65,000 feet before landing back on Earth.
He says it’s essential for the viability of space travel to be able to re-use spacecraft and that it’s important to take steps to extend consciousness beyond our planet.
A crowd watched as Musk spoke from a stage in front of the large spacecraft, which has a reflective, metal exterior.
Musk says Saturday marked the eleventh anniversary of a SpaceX rocket reaching orbit for the first time.