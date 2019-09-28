Loading articles...

Murder trial of former Dallas officer pauses until Monday

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, center, appears at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She said she mistook his fourth-floor apartment for her own. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS — The murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black neighbour has paused until Monday.

Defence attorneys presented their case for about two hours on Saturday, the sixth day of the trial of Amber Guyger in the fatal shooting last September of Botham Jean.

Guyger, who was fired after the shooting, testified Friday that she mistook Jean’s fourth-floor apartment for her own, one floor below Jean’s. Guyger said she thought he was a burglar.

The jury is considering whether Guyger is guilty of murder, a lesser crime such as manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, or if she is not guilty.

They heard again Saturday from a Texas Ranger called by the defence for about five minutes. The jury is excused until Monday.

