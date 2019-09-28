Meghan visits memorial to murdered South African woman

JOHANNESBURG — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has visited a memorial to a young South African woman whose rape and murder inspired thousands of people to protest the country’s high rate of sexual violence.

In a quiet visit, Meghan tied a ribbon to the memorial at the post office where university student Uyinene Mrwetyana was attacked last month.

A post on the royals’ Instagram account calls the death “a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa” and says the visit was “personally important” to Meghan.

The post says the duchess also has spoken with Mrwetyana’s mother.

More than 100 rapes are reported every day in South Africa, and President Cyril Ramaphosa calls the country “one of the most unsafe places in the world to be a woman.”

