Loading articles...

Meghan visits memorial to murdered South African woman

JOHANNESBURG — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has visited a memorial to a young South African woman whose rape and murder inspired thousands of people to protest the country’s high rate of sexual violence.

In a quiet visit, Meghan tied a ribbon to the memorial at the post office where university student Uyinene Mrwetyana was attacked last month.

A post on the royals’ Instagram account calls the death “a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa” and says the visit was “personally important” to Meghan.

The post says the duchess also has spoken with Mrwetyana’s mother.

More than 100 rapes are reported every day in South Africa, and President Cyril Ramaphosa calls the country “one of the most unsafe places in the world to be a woman.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
WB 401 express approaching Weston - Right lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 56 minutes ago
An unsettled start this first weekend of #fall BUT the #GTA is still having a warm weekend. Today's guaranteed hig…
Latest Weather
Read more