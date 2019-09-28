Loading articles...

Man dies of injuries after being found in downtown park

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Police say a 50-year-old man has died days after he was found injured in a downtown park.

Toronto police say they were called to George Hislop Park late Tuesday morning, where they found the man suffering from obvious injuries.

They say paramedics took him to hospital, where his condition deteriorated and his injuries became life-threatening.

Robin Besito, who had no fixed address, died on Friday.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

They’re asking anyone who saw or heard something out of the ordinary in the area on Tuesday morning to get in touch.

 

