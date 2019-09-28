Loading articles...

LAPD investigates after ad put up on right-wing website

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation after a recruitment ad went up on the right-wing website Breitbart, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The department says such a job listing would conflict with the department’s “core values.”

Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday on Twitter that the LAPD did not purchase ad space from the site and is trying to determine whether the posting was meant to tarnish the department’s image.

Critics have repeatedly accused Breitbart of running racist and sexist content over the past decade. They cite articles with such headlines as “The Smartest People in the World Are All Men.”

Breitbart spokeswoman Elizabeth Moore issued a statement to the Times saying the company is “one of the most pro-police, pro-law-enforcement news organizations in America.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
CRASH - Eglinton and Scarlett Road (east of Royal York) lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:02 PM
Starting to see the sun again across the GTA. Partly cloudy for the rest of the evening. A nice Fall night across t…
Latest Weather
Read more