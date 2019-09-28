Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hundreds of residents allowed to return home after gas leak
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 28, 2019 5:20 pm EDT
BOSTON — Crews are beginning the task of restoring service to the approximately 150 homes and businesses in Lawrence whose gas service was disconnected after a gas leak.
Columbia Gas said Saturday all residents displaced by the leak can now return to their homes. Technicians will begin going door to door to perform safety checks and relight gas appliances.
The Massachusetts city is still reeling from a destructive series of gas explosions and fires a year ago.
The company said it anticipates all customers will have gas service restored by 10:00 p.m. Saturday. Residents who prefer not to return to their homes later Saturday can work with Columbia Gas to arrange accommodations.
The company said Friday’s leak was an isolated incident in the street and there was no impact to customers’ homes.
The Associated Press
