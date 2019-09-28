Loading articles...

Harvard president sorry 13th Amendment comment offended some

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow is saying he regrets the controversial comments he made invoking the 13th Amendment in referring to the university’s relationship with wealthy donors.

The Boston Globe reports Bacow was speaking Tuesday to Harvard alumni relations and fundraising staff when he referred to the 13th Amendment, which freed slaves in the United States, to say Harvard’s individual schools could no longer own specific wealthy graduates.

Some at the meeting found the comparison inappropriate.

Bacow sent an email Saturday to the university’s alumni relations and development saying he regretted that the comments caused offence. He said that was not his intent.

Bacow said Harvard fundraising officials should help donors who may be interested in giving to schools where they had no prior affiliation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
Queen is CLOSED in both directions from Bay to James for falling glass.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 29 minutes ago
First weekend of Fall and this sums up how we feel about the rain today! Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV says the rain…
Latest Weather
Read more