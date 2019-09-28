Loading articles...

German police arrest suspect in violent slayings of 2 women

BERLIN — German police say a 52-year-old man suspected of killing two women has been arrested following a two-day manhunt involving 200 officers and helicopters, dogs and drones.

The deputy head of Goettingen police said Saturday that officers overpowered the man, identified as Frank Naass, at a fast-food restaurant in the central German city late Friday.

Gerd Lewin says the suspect allegedly killed a 44-year-old acquaintance who was attacked on a Goettingen street Thursday “in a despicable way with extraordinary violence.” The woman was stabbed with a knife and set on fire using an accelerant.

Police say Naass then allegedly attacked three people who tried to help the victim, including a 57-year-old woman who died of severe injuries Friday.

Prosecutors say Naas had three previous rape convictions dating back to 1985.

The Associated Press

