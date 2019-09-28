Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
German police arrest suspect in violent slayings of 2 women
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 28, 2019 8:50 am EDT
BERLIN — German police say a 52-year-old man suspected of killing two women has been arrested following a two-day manhunt involving 200 officers and helicopters, dogs and drones.
The deputy head of Goettingen police said Saturday that officers overpowered the man, identified as Frank Naass, at a fast-food restaurant in the central German city late Friday.
Gerd Lewin says the suspect allegedly killed a 44-year-old acquaintance who was attacked on a Goettingen street Thursday “in a despicable way with extraordinary violence.” The woman was stabbed with a knife and set on fire using an accelerant.
Police say Naass then allegedly attacked three people who tried to help the victim, including a 57-year-old woman who died of severe injuries Friday.
Prosecutors say Naas had three previous rape convictions dating back to 1985.