Loading articles...

'French Spiderman' climbs Frankfurt high-rise, faces fine

French urban climber Alain Robert, well known as "Spiderman", climbs down the 'Skyper' highrise in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT — An urban climber known as the “French Spiderman” has climbed a high-rise building in the German city of Frankfurt and now faces a fine for his effort.

It took Alain Robert 20 minutes to scale the 153-meter (502-foot) Skyper building in the heart of Germany’s financial capital early Saturday.

Upon his descent from the gleaming glass structure, the 57-year-old was met by German police who escorted him away.

Robert has climbed many of the world’s tallest buildings, often without permission.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
WB 401 express approaching Weston - Right lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:28 AM
An unsettled start this first weekend of #fall BUT the #GTA is still having a warm weekend. Today's guaranteed hig…
Latest Weather
Read more