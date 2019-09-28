Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man arrested, charged in connection to Dorset Park homicide investigation
by News Staff
Posted Sep 28, 2019 12:25 pm EDT
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment building in Dorset Park on Sept. 22, 2019. (CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy)
Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in connection to an alleged homicide in Dorset park earlier this month.
On Sept. 22 at around 11 p.m., police were called to Antrim Crescent and Kennedy Road after a man was found lifeless.
The victim, Edwin McGowan, 52, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Det. Rob Choe said t he initial 911 call came in as a medical emergency but said evidence found inside the unit changed the course of the investigation to a homicide.
On Friday, Peter Wight, 42, of Pickering, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police said Saturday.
He appeared in court on Saturday.
This is the city’s 48th homicide of the year.
