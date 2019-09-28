Man arrested, charged in connection to Dorset Park homicide investigation

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in connection to an alleged homicide in Dorset park earlier this month.

On Sept. 22 at around 11 p.m., police were called to Antrim Crescent and Kennedy Road after a man was found lifeless.

The victim, Edwin McGowan, 52, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Det. Rob Choe said the initial 911 call came in as a medical emergency but said evidence found inside the unit changed the course of the investigation to a homicide.

On Friday, Peter Wight, 42, of Pickering, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police said Saturday.

He appeared in court on Saturday.

This is the city’s 48th homicide of the year.