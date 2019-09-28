Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada's De Grasse sprints to bronze in men's 100 at world championships
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 28, 2019 3:32 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 28, 2019 at 3:33 pm EDT
Andre De Grasse, of Canada, crosses the finish line ahead of Yohan Blake, of Jamaica, and Justin Gatlin, of the United States, in a men's 100 meter semifinal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse raced to a bronze medal in the men’s 100 metres at the world track and field championships.
The star runner from Markham surged past Commonwealth Games champion Akani Simbine late in the race to finish in a personal-best time of 9.90 seconds.
Christian Coleman, the favourite in Doha, won with a time of 9.76 seconds, while fellow American and two-time world champion Justin Gatlin was second in 9.89 seconds.
Simbine, from South Africa, was fourth in 9.93 seconds.
Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., finished in eighth in 10.08 seconds in his first 100-metre world championship final.