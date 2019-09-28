Loading articles...

Canada's De Grasse sprints to bronze in men's 100 at world championships

Last Updated Sep 28, 2019 at 3:33 pm EDT

Andre De Grasse, of Canada, crosses the finish line ahead of Yohan Blake, of Jamaica, and Justin Gatlin, of the United States, in a men's 100 meter semifinal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse raced to a bronze medal in the men’s 100 metres at the world track and field championships.

The star runner from Markham surged past Commonwealth Games champion Akani Simbine late in the race to finish in a personal-best time of 9.90 seconds.

Christian Coleman, the favourite in Doha, won with a time of 9.76 seconds, while fellow American and two-time world champion Justin Gatlin was second in 9.89 seconds.

Simbine, from South Africa, was fourth in 9.93 seconds.

Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., finished in eighth in 10.08 seconds in his first 100-metre world championship final.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:59 PM
SB Kipling lanes are blocked from Mount Olive Drive to Stevenson for a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:07 PM
First weekend of Fall and this sums up how we feel about the rain today! Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV says the rain…
Latest Weather
Read more