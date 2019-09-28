Canada's De Grasse sprints to bronze in men's 100 at world championships

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse raced to a bronze medal in the men’s 100 metres at the world track and field championships.

The star runner from Markham surged past Commonwealth Games champion Akani Simbine late in the race to finish in a personal-best time of 9.90 seconds.

Christian Coleman, the favourite in Doha, won with a time of 9.76 seconds, while fellow American and two-time world champion Justin Gatlin was second in 9.89 seconds.

Simbine, from South Africa, was fourth in 9.93 seconds.

Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., finished in eighth in 10.08 seconds in his first 100-metre world championship final.