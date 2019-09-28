Loading articles...

Brazilian 'Pacificado' wins top prize at Spain film festival

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — The Brazilian film “Pacificado” (Pacified), directed by American Paxton Winters, has won the top prize at Spain’s San Sebastian film festival.

The jury awarded the “Golden Shell” at Saturday’s gala to the Portuguese-language film, which was produced by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky.

“Pacificado” depicts the life of a teenage girl growing up on the rough streets of Rio de Janeiro’s favelas and her friendship with a former drug dealer.

Bukassa Kabengele also won best actor for “Pacificado.”

The best director award went jointly to Spaniards Aitor Arregi, José Goenaga and Jon Garaño for “La Trinchera Infinita” (The Infinite Trench). It tells the story of a man who at the start of the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War went into hiding for over three decades.

The Associated Press

