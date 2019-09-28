Loading articles...

Bosnia police arrest 2 for attack on radio station over news

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Bosnian police have arrested two people after a group of soccer fans broke into a radio station in Sarajevo and forced its staff to withdraw a news item.

Police said Saturday that the two face charges of threatening the safety of Radio Sarajevo journalists and editors during the incident late Friday.

The radio station says hooligans broke into its offices angry over the news that a fan of soccer club Sarajevo received five years in prison in Belarus for cocaine possession. They threatened the staff and their families.

The station describes the incident as “an actual hostage situation.” It says that faced with death threats, the editor was forced to remove the news item.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation in Sarajevo.

The Associated Press

