Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Boris Johnson faces probe for alleged US businesswoman links
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 28, 2019 6:03 am EDT
LONDON — Authorities in London have referred Prime Minister Boris Johnson to a police complaints body to see if he should face a criminal investigation over links to an American businesswoman who allegedly received favourable treatment because of her friendship with him during his time as mayor.
The Greater London Authority recorded what it called a “conduct matter” against Johnson. The Independent Office for Police Conduct will consider if there are grounds to investigate him for misconduct in public office.
The authority said Friday it had a “statutory duty” to record conduct matters pertaining to the mayor in his role as police commissioner.
Johnson’s supporters denounce the referral as a politically motivated attack launched just before the Conservative Party conference.
The authority is led by Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Labour Party official.