Loading articles...

Bomb blast kills 3, wounds 9 in Pakistan's southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistani police say a bomb has killed three people and wounded nine others in the southwestern town of Chaman near the Afghan border.

Officer Mohammad Iqbal says the bomb Saturday was planted in a motorcycle parked outside the office of a religious party.

He said the bomb detonated remotely when Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party’s leader Maulana Mohammad Hanif was exiting the building, killing Hanif and two other men.

The blast took place amid heightened security in the town due to a presidential vote being held across the border in Afghanistan.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Chaman is in the province of Baluchistan, where there is a yearslong low-level insurgency by Baluch separatists. Islamic militants also operate there.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: Collision WB 401 collectors approaching Dixie cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:28 AM
An unsettled start this first weekend of #fall BUT the #GTA is still having a warm weekend. Today's guaranteed hig…
Latest Weather
Read more