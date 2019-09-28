Big Nevada industrial park could help protect historic trail

FERNLEY, Nev. — Efforts to protect part of the desert trail thousands of emigrants followed west through northern Nevada in the 1840s could ultimately benefit from construction of an industrial park in Fernley about 35 miles (56 kilometres) east of Reno.

Known as the Fernley Swales, the deep sand trenches are part of what now is the California National Historic Trail. They were carved by wagons and oxen in the Forty Mile Desert between the Humboldt and Carson rivers.

Mark IV Capital recently purchased the land for its new Victory Logistics Center, including a parcel with a federal easement for the trail.

Vice-President Ross Pfautz said the company was aware of the properties’ protections when the land was purchased and already has been in talks with a local conservation group.

