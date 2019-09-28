Loading articles...

Austria's far right takes aim at climate activist Thunberg

Supporters wave with a poster of Norbert Hofer leader of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, slogan reads: 'Vienna for Hofer' at a closing rally ahead of elections in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2019. The Austrian elections will held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

VIENNA — Austria’s far-right Freedom Party has added prominent climate activist Greta Thunberg to its list of targets during campaigning ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election.

Party leader Norbert Hofer took a swipe at the Swedish teenager Friday during a debate aired by Austria’s public broadcaster ORF, warning against “climate hysteria.”

Thunberg’s campaign to push leaders to act against climate change has inspired mass demonstrations in cities worldwide , including in Austria, where some 65,000 people protested Friday.

Hofer, whose party was in government until a leaked video triggered allegations of corruption, also took aim at Islam and migrants, warning Austria risked a repeat of the 2015 influx.

The Freedom Party is trailing in polls behind the centre-right People’s Party and is roughly level with the centre-left Social Democrats.

