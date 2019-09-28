Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Austria's far right takes aim at climate activist Thunberg
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 28, 2019 7:24 am EDT
Supporters wave with a poster of Norbert Hofer leader of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, slogan reads: 'Vienna for Hofer' at a closing rally ahead of elections in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2019. The Austrian elections will held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
VIENNA — Austria’s far-right Freedom Party has added prominent climate activist Greta Thunberg to its list of targets during campaigning ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election.
Party leader Norbert Hofer took a swipe at the Swedish teenager Friday during a debate aired by Austria’s public broadcaster ORF, warning against “climate hysteria.”
Thunberg’s campaign to push leaders to act against climate change has inspired mass demonstrations in cities worldwide , including in Austria, where some 65,000 people protested Friday.
Hofer, whose party was in government until a leaked video triggered allegations of corruption, also took aim at Islam and migrants, warning Austria risked a repeat of the 2015 influx.
The Freedom Party is trailing in polls behind the centre-right People’s Party and is roughly level with the centre-left Social Democrats.