At least 2 dead as Mexico City rollercoaster goes off rails

MEXICO CITY — At least two people have died after being expelled from a rollercoaster in Mexico City’s La Feria amusement park.

Local media reported Saturday that another three or more people were injured after a rail car left the tracks on the ride. Images from the scene showed first responders attending victims and a single metal rail car cast on its side near blood stains.

The towering Quimera coaster in Chapultepec Park can be seen from afar in the capital, its yellow and red loops visible from a major highway. The Feria park has been closed following the accident.

The Associated Press