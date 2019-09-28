Loading articles...

AP Interview: The hopes and fears of Pete Buttigieg's mom

Anne Montgomery, mother of Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, listens to a question during an interview in his campaign office in South Bend, Ind., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — As the first openly gay man to run for president, Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) carries an optimistic message about acceptance and belonging. Yet his mom’s not completely convinced that America is as accepting as he suggests.

Anne Montgomery spoke to The Associated Press about her son’s candidacy for the Democratic nomination. She says the reaction to his candidacy gives her hope that many Americans have overcome homophobia. But she says gay people still face cruelty and ignorance.

In the AP interview, she describes raising a literate, chatty boy whose hard-to-pronounce last name made him the target of teasing. She says that put some steel in him.

Montgomery answers about 40 letters a week for the campaign and attends an occasional rally.

