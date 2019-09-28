3 vehicles intentionally set on fire in Markham: police

Three vehicle fires, believed to be intentionally set, have been contained by fire crews in Markham.

Police say emergency services were called to Highway 7 and Main Street in Markham around 10:40 for three separate fires.

Two separate vehicles were affected before the fire spread to a third. A building also sustained some damage in the blaze. All the vehicles were believe to be unoccupied.

No injuries have been reported and there’s no word on any suspects at this time.