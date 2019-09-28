Loading articles...

3 vehicles intentionally set on fire in Markham: police

Photo credit to @SamanthaMehra.

Three vehicle fires, believed to be intentionally set, have been contained by fire crews in Markham.

Police say emergency services were called to Highway 7 and Main Street in Markham around 10:40 for three separate fires.

Two separate vehicles were affected before the fire spread to a third. A building also sustained some damage in the blaze. All the vehicles were believe to be unoccupied.

No injuries have been reported and there’s no word on any suspects at this time.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
FIRE - Highway 7 closed between Markham Road and Wootten Way for an investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:02 PM
Starting to see the sun again across the GTA. Partly cloudy for the rest of the evening. A nice Fall night across t…
Latest Weather
Read more