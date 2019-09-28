3 injured in Scarborough crash

Loading articles...

Three people have been injured, including one seriously, after a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

Police were called to the scene at Kennedy Road and St. Clair East just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

One male in his 60s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two others suffered minor injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

 

