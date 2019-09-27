Loading articles...

Western embassies warn of possible attacks in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar — Canada, Australia and Britain have joined the United States in advising their citizens about possible violent attacks in Myanmar in October.

An initial warning Wednesday by the U.S. Embassy in Yangon said Myanmar’s security forces are “investigating reports of potential attacks” in the country’s capital, Naypyitaw, on Sept. 26, Oct. 16 and Oct. 26. It said the possibility of attacks extended to coming months in Naypyitaw, Yangon and Mandalay, the country’s three biggest cities. No other details were given.

There were no reports that any attack took place Thursday.

The Canadian and British advisories specified that the potential attacks could be bombings.

Several armed ethnic groups are battling Myanmar’s government for more autonomy, but the fighting usually takes place in their home regions in border areas.

The Associated Press

