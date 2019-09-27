Loading articles...

Wells Fargo appoints Scharf as its new CEO

SAN FRANCISCO — Wells Fargo is naming the CEO of Bank of New York Mellon to lead the bank which has been plagued by scandal in recent years.

The San Francisco bank said Friday that Charles Scharf will take over for C. Allen Parker, who has led Wells Fargo since March after its second CEO stepped down in quick succession.

The banking giant has been involved in a series of scandals starting in 2016 with the uncovering of millions of fake checking accounts its employees opened to meet sales quotas.

That led to the resignation of CEO John Stumpf. Last year, the Federal Reserve capped the size of Wells Fargo’s assets, and Stumpf’s replacement, Tim Sloan stepped down.

Scharf is a Microsoft Corp. board member and previously served as CEO of Visa Inc.

The Associated Press

