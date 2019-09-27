Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Versatile Forest Whitaker goes from crime boss to music man
by Lynn Elber, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 27, 2019 8:04 am EDT
This image released by Epix shows Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson in a scene from "Godfather of Harlem," premiering Sept. 29. (David Lee/Epix via AP)
LOS ANGELES — Forest Whitaker plays a real-life crime boss in Epix’s new drama series “Godfather of Harlem,” with the commanding intensity expected from him.
He’s switching things up with a project he filmed in London this summer, the Netflix movie musical “Jingle Jangle.”
The musical allowed the Oscar-winning Whitaker to rediscover the vocal talent he left behind to pursue acting.
“Godfather of Harlem” and “Jingle Jangle” are very different projects that meet Whitaker’s goals.
He chose to act, he says, because it allows him to explore his connection to other people.
The Epix series about Bumpy Johnson debuts Sunday. There’s a wait for “Jingle Jangle,” scheduled for theatres in the 2020 holiday season.
Lynn Elber, The Associated Press
