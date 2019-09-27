Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US says it carried out 3 airstrikes in Libya in 8 days
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 27, 2019 11:12 am EDT
CAIRO — The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike against the Islamic State group in Libya, the third U.S. airstrike in the North African country in a little over a week.
These U.S. airstrikes over the last eight days are the first in Libya in over a year.
U.S. Africa Command released a statement on Friday saying 17 militants were killed in the strike, launched a day earlier in southwest Libya.
U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, director of intelligence at the command, vowed to continue pursuing IS militants and deny them “safe haven to co-ordinate and plan operations” in Libya.
Islamic extremists expanded their reach in Libya amid the chaos following the 2011 uprising, which killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
The Associated Press
