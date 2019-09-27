Loading articles...

Trump signs stopgap spending bill, averting shutdown

The rising sun divides the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday morning, Sept. 25, 2019, the day after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., declared she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed a temporary government-wide funding bill that staves off the risk of a government shutdown through Nov. 21.

The measure signed Friday buys additional time for lawmakers to work to unclog a $1.4 trillion bundle of yearly spending bills that is hung up amid fights over Trump’s border wall and abortion. Those measures face a variety of obstacles, and it’s not clear whether Congress will pass them.

The bill had passed by the Senate by an 82-15 vote.

Democrats blocked Senate Republicans from advancing an almost $700 billion defence measure, a move partly designed to leverage broader negotiations on domestic programs.

Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press

