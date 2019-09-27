The latest on climate change protests taking place across Canada today:

Several retailers are closing for at least part of the day to allow their employees to take part in climate protests today.

Mountain Equipment Co-op says its stores will be closed until 5 p-m to support staff who “choose to lend their voice to the movement.”

Lush Cosmetics, which focuses on natural hair and beauty products, says it’s shutting down its Canadian shops, factories and offices, as well as its online store, in solidarity.

And the Ottawa chain Bridgehead says its coffeehouses will close from 11:30 a-m to 2:30 p-m local time– when the march is set to take place.

A crowd has gathered at Memorial University’s clock tower in St. John’s, with some demonstrators holding signs denouncing Newfoundland and Labrador’s oil extraction industry.

Students at the university were offered “academic amnesty” for any absences today, and the province’s English school district has said students would be excused from class with a guardian’s permission.

Metrobus, the city’s public transit system, is offering free rides between 10 a-m and 2 p-m to accommodate participation in the climate strike.

The march in St. John’s is set to make its way to the provincial legislature on Confederation Hill.

Another protest is planned on the west coast of Newfoundland, from Memorial’s Grenfell Campus to city hall in Corner Brook.

The Canadian Press