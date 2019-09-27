Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Southwest announces continued growth of Hawaii air service
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 27, 2019 12:26 am EDT
HONOLULU — Southwest Airlines expects to more than quadruple its daily number of seats flying into and between Hawaii’s islands before the completion of its first year of Hawaii service.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that the airline credits strong customer demand for its Hawaii growth.
Officials say the Dallas-based carrier began flying to Hawaii in March with one daily, round-trip flight between Honolulu and Oakland, California.
Southwest expects to fly between Honolulu and Lihue, Hawaii, and Honolulu and Sacramento, California, beginning in November rather than January.
The company also plans to add daily service beginning in March 2020 between the islands and California cities including Sacramento, Oakland and San Jose.
The carrier’s expansion was delayed by the Federal Aviation Administration’s grounding in March of Boeing 737 Max jets, which is ongoing.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
The Associated Press
