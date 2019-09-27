Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Roam free, Meteor!': Escaped yak dies in vehicle collision
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 27, 2019 6:17 pm EDT
LOVINGSTON, Va. — A vehicle has hit and killed a yak who rose to internet fame by making his great escape in Virginia while on the way to a butcher shop.
The Washington Post reports the owner of the yak, Robert Cissell, said on social media that the animal named Meteor died Friday morning on U.S. 29 in Nelson County.
Meteor had been on the loose since Sept. 10 when he kicked off the back door of a livestock trailer and ran into the mountains.
Nelson County Animal Control officer Kevin Wright says there were no witnesses to Friday’s collision. He says a commercial vehicle may have hit the yak and kept going.
The Nelson County Farm Bureau wrote a tribute to Meteor on social media that ended with, “Roam free, Meteor!”
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com
The Associated Press
