Loading articles...

Retailer DFS Hawaii announces plans to lay off 165 employees

HONOLULU — Retail firm DFS Hawaii has announced plans to lay off 165 of its 660 employees in three locations across Hawaii’s islands.

The company says financial losses due to decreases in the international travel market prompted the staff reductions announced Thursday.

DFS Hawaii says positions are expected to be cut at two Oahu locations including T Galleria in Waikiki and the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, as well as the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport on the Big Island.

The affected employees worked in the management, sales, operations, and clerical departments.

The company says eligible workers will receive severance packages based on their individual years of service.

The company’s flagship store in Waikiki opened in 1975 and is now the chain’s sixth largest galleria store worldwide.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:49 PM
CLEAR - EB QEW app. Dixie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:40 PM
Retweeted @MeteoGib: More great photos being sent to MeteoGib of this afternoon's rare Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds running along the #Gibraltar #…
Latest Weather
Read more