Loading articles...

Report: No criminal action in Georgia jail dehydration death

ATLANTA — A special investigative grand jury found that no one intentionally or criminally caused the death of a man who died in a Georgia jail from complications of dehydration.

Shali Tilson was arrested in March 2018 on misdemeanour charges of obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct and booked into the Rockdale County jail. A medical examiner found that he died nine days later from blood clots in his lungs caused by severe dehydration.

A special investigative grand jury was formed to examine the circumstances of his death.

In a report made public this week, the special grand jury found that medical, mental health and jail staff failed to recognize and adequately address Tilson’s mental state and physical decline. But grand jurors didn’t find that anyone criminally or intentionally caused his death.

Kate Brumback, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 400 north of Major Mackenzie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:17 AM
It’s a chilly Friday morning for us BUT at least it’s not ❄️ Lots of alerts including Winter Storm Watches for part…
Latest Weather
Read more