Loading articles...

Quebec officials confirm first case of severe pulmonary illness tied to vaping

In this Aug. 28, 2019 photo a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

MONTREAL — Quebec health officials are confirming the province’s first case of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping.

Details about the age and condition of the Quebec victim were not included in today’s statement announcing the case.

Canada’s chief public health officer said last week at least three reports of potential vaping-related illnesses were being investigated in the country.

That followed a report from the Middlesex-London Health Unit that a teen from London, Ont., who was using e-cigarettes daily suffered a severe case of pulmonary illness.

Officials said the youth was initially on life support but was recovering at home, saying it was believed to be the first confirmed case of vaping-related lung disease in Canada.

Quebec’s director of public health advised people who vape to be vigilant, noting that the practice is not without risks and its long-term health effects are not yet known.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
#TRAFFICALERT: EB 401 at PT Union collectors, the right shoulder is blocked with a vehicle fire.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:17 AM
It’s a chilly Friday morning for us BUT at least it’s not ❄️ Lots of alerts including Winter Storm Watches for part…
Latest Weather
Read more