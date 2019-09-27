Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Quebec officials confirm first case of severe pulmonary illness tied to vaping
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 27, 2019 9:54 am EDT
In this Aug. 28, 2019 photo a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
MONTREAL — Quebec health officials are confirming the province’s first case of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping.
Details about the age and condition of the Quebec victim were not included in today’s statement announcing the case.
Canada’s chief public health officer said last week at least three reports of potential vaping-related illnesses were being investigated in the country.
That followed a report from the Middlesex-London Health Unit that a teen from London, Ont., who was using e-cigarettes daily suffered a severe case of pulmonary illness.
Officials said the youth was initially on life support but was recovering at home, saying it was believed to be the first confirmed case of vaping-related lung disease in Canada.
Quebec’s director of public health advised people who vape to be vigilant, noting that the practice is not without risks and its long-term health effects are not yet known.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019.
The Canadian Press
