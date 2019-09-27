Loading articles...

Propane leak confirmed in explosion that killed firefighter

An aerial view of the devastation after an explosion at the Life Enrichment Advancing People (LEAP) building, in Farmington, Maine killed one firefighter and injured multiple other people, on Monday morning September 16, 2019. (Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal via AP)

FARMINGTON, Maine — Investigators have confirmed that a leak in a propane line caused a deadly explosion in Maine.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday that the leak was discovered in a propane line buried under the paved parking lot. It entered the building in the basement.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the leak.

Firefighters arrived to investigate a gas odor in the Life Enrichment Advancing People centre in Farmington just before it exploded Sept. 16. The blast killed a firefighter and injured eight other people.

A fire marshal spokesman said the building supervisor noticed the propane tank had emptied and the smell of propane.

Firefighters reported the gas odor inside was not pronounced, possibly because the gas filtered through the soil before entering the building.

The Associated Press

