Poignant New Year for Jewish community scarred by massacre
by David Crary, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 27, 2019 11:10 am EDT
A sign hangs on a fence surrounding the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. The first anniversary of the shooting at the synagogue, that killed 11 worshippers, is Oct., 27, 2019. Authorities charged Robert Bowers, 47, a truck driver from Baldwin, Pennsylvania, in the attack that killed eight men and three women, and wounded seven others inside Tree of Life synagogue, where congregants from New Light and Dor Hadash also had gathered. Bowers has pleaded not guilty . He faces the death penalty if convicted. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
There will be some differences and some constants over the coming days as a Jewish congregation in Pittsburgh observes Rosh Hashana for the first time since three members were among 11 people killed by a gunman nearly a year ago.
The man who last year blew the New Light congregation’s shofar for the Jewish New Year was among those killed. In the place of Richard Gottfried will be Rabbi Jonathan Perlman.
Perlman’s wife says the congregation plans no changes in the substance of its services over the two-day holiday that starts Sunday evening.
Leaders of the Tree of Life synagogue’s three congregations have been planning for commemorations Oct. 27 to mark the year since the massacre.
The leaders say they plan to return eventually to the Tree of Life synagogue to worship there regularly. No date has been set.