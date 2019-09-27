PM Prep-Segue

SPIDER-MAN-MARVEL

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Spider-Man won’t be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon. After a public fallout last month, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios have found a way to work together. Today, the studios said that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third film in the “Spider-Man” series starring Tom Holland. Disputes over the profit-sharing structure put Spidey’s future in the MCU in doubt, much to the chagrin of many fans who had enjoyed seeing Spider-Man fighting alongside The Avengers. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement that he’s thrilled that the character’s journey in the MCU is continuing. Producer Amy Pascal added that it has been a “winning partnership” for both studios. The next Spidey film will hit theatres on July 16, 2021.

RENEE ZELLWEGER WANTED TO DO JUDY GARLAND JUSTICE

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – Renee Zellweger put her heart and soul into playing Judy Garland for the new movie, “Judy.” She’s glad audiences are responding to that.

Zellweger says the movie’s creators wanted to do “a really special homage” to Garland and her legacy of work. Zellweger says they had their fingers crossed and knew they were onto something when the film got a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Judy” is about Garland’s struggles with her health and finances in the year before her death. It’s in theatres today.

SOUND:

084778-a-96:72-(Renee Zellweger, actress)-“in some way”-Renee Zellweger puts Judy Garland’s troubles into perspective (27 Sep 2019)

¤¤CUT ´084778 (09/27/19)££ 96:72 “in some way”

084779-a-85:68-(Renee Zellweger, actress)-“grateful for that”-Renee Zellweger puts Judy Garland’s troubles into perspective (27 Sep 2019)

¤¤CUT ´084779 (09/27/19)££ 85:68 “grateful for that”

084777-a-128:16-(Renee Zellweger, actress)-“it’s quite different”-Renee Zellweger puts Judy Garland’s troubles into perspective (27 Sep 2019)

¤¤CUT ´084777 (09/27/19)££ 128:16 “it’s quite different”

084776-a-120:96-(Renee Zellweger, actress)-“legacy of work”-Renee Zellweger puts Judy Garland’s troubles into perspective (27 Sep 2019)

¤¤CUT ´084776 (09/27/19)££ 120:96 “legacy of work”

TRISHA YEARWOOD DUETS WITH GARTH BROOKS ON “WHAT GAVE ME AWAY”

NASHVILLE (AP) – Trisha Yearwood knew she had to get Garth Brooks to sing a duet with her on her new abum, “Every Girl,” and not because he’s just in the next room.

Yearwood says she let Brooks hear the song “What Gave Me Away.” She told him it was about him and how “you’ve got my number.” Yearwood says Brooks loved the song and agreed.

She says because they’re married, the intimacy of the song seemed natural.

“Every Girl” is out now.

SOUND:

084789-a-171:84-(Trisha Yearwood, country singer)-“my back pocket”-Trisha Yearwood returns to music with “Every Girl” (27 Sep 2019)

¤¤CUT ´084789 (09/27/19)££ 171:84 “my back pocket”

084787-a-105:84-(Trisha Yearwood, country singer)-“vocal around mine”-Trisha Yearwood returns to music with “Every Girl” (27 Sep 2019)

¤¤CUT ´084787 (09/27/19)££ 105:84 “vocal around mine”

084788-a-214:08-(Trisha Yearwood, country singer)-“be more obscure”-Trisha Yearwood returns to music with “Every Girl” (27 Sep 2019)

¤¤CUT ´084788 (09/27/19)££ 214:08 “be more obscure”

084786-a-163:44-(Trisha Yearwood, country singer)-“be happy to”-Trisha Yearwood returns to music with “Every Girl” (27 Sep 2019)

¤¤CUT ´084786 (09/27/19)££ 163:44 “be happy to”

BLUEGRASS MUSIC AWARDS

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers won entertainer of the year and collaborative recording of the year at the 30th annual International Bluegrass Music Awards. Del McCoury won album of the year, while Billy Strings won new artist of the year and guitar player of the year. Sideline won song of the year with “Thunder Dan.”

MARK TWAIN-CAVE SIGNATURE

Young Sam Clemens’ signature found on Mark Twain Cave wall

UNDATED (AP) _ Against all odds, what appears to be Samuel Clemens’ signature has turned up on the wall of the Missouri cave he made famous in “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.” Long before he took on the pen name Mark Twain, Clemens romped around the cave on the outskirts of Hannibal. Cave owner Linda Coleberd and self-proclaimed “Twainiac” Cindy Lovell have long believed Clemens was among the thousands who signed their names inside the cave. They found Clemens’ signature in July. A beam from a lone flashlight glanced along the cave wall and Lovell saw the name “Clemens” written in pencil. Experts say it is almost certainly authentic.

FOOD-JOSE ANDRES

NEW YORK (AP) _ World Central Kitchen has launched a major fundraising drive with a big goal of $50 million. Founder, Chef Jose Andres is usually on the front line after disasters strike such as hurricanes, earthquakes or wildfires strike. The James Beard award winner with nearly three dozen restaurants is the founder of World Central Kitchen. The non-profit distributes food and water to victims of natural disasters and other emergencies around the globe. And the chef is usually on the front line. The gregarious Andres says he does the work because he can’t imagine staying home and watching disaster play out on his TV. He believes that smaller non-governmental players like World Central Kitchen are more nimble in times of crisis.

SPIT SPREADS DEATH

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ The Mutter Museum, known around the world for its collection of organs preserved in jars, deformed skeletons and wax casts of medical maladies, will have a new permanent exhibit on the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic in Philadelphia. The pandemic killed 20,000 people in the city, and a patriotic parade meant to raise money as World War I neared its end helped spread the disease. Ahead of the exhibit’s October 17th launch, the museum will host a parade Saturday along the same stretch of road where the ill-fated Liberty Loan Parade took place. The moving memorial will feature about 500 members of the public, four illuminated floats and an original piece of music. The permanent exhibit, called “Spit Spreads Death,” will open October 17th.

RUSSIA-MEDIA

MOSCOW (AP) _ A Russian parliamentary panel has accused Deutsche Welle, Germany’s state-owned public broadcaster, of inciting protests in Moscow, a claim the broadcaster denies. The committee in Russia’s lower house of parliament charged that the broadcaster encouraged the protests in Moscow against the authorities’ refusal to register some independent and opposition candidates for the city council vote held earlier this month. The dispute is leading to a fight over the broadcaster’s accreditation. The broadcaster responded by saying that its Broadcasting Council “rejects the accusation that DW interfered in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation.”

POPE FRANCIS WEIGHS IN ON AI DEBATE

VATICAN CITY (AP) _ Pope Francis has warned diplomats, bankers and tech company executives that digital development such as artificial intelligence may increase social inequality without an ethical evaluation of their contribution to the common good. Francis addressed a Vatican conference today that brought government envoys and Facebook and Google representatives together with philosophers, physicists and ethicists. The three-day gathering is the latest evidence of the Vatican wanting a place in the debate over the prospects and perils of artificial intelligence and that key decision-makers are seeking its views on the topic.

ROLLER COASTER CLOSING

MASON, Ohio (AP) _ Kings Island amusement park in Ohio says its beloved Vortex steel roller coaster is closing permanently this year after giving thrills to riders for 33 seasons. When it opened in 1987, the Vortex was the world’s tallest, full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop and six inversions. Park officials say the Vortex has “simply reached the end of its service life.” Over the years, more than 45 million guests have ridden the Vortex. The park says the roller coaster’s last day of operation will be October 27th.

The Associated Press