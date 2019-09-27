Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Official: Exam doesn't find cause of boat fire
by Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 27, 2019 4:00 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES — A law enforcement official says investigators that examined the burned-out wreckage of a scuba diving boat haven’t been able to determine what ignited a fire that killed 34 people off the California coast.
An official with knowledge of the investigation says a two-week examination of the Conception ended Friday without a conclusive cause. The person wasn’t authorized to release the information publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The official says parts of the vessel have been sent to labs for additional testing.
The blaze is the subject of a federal criminal investigation, led by the Coast Guard, the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles, as well as a safety inquiry by the National Transportation Safety Board.
