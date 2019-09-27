Loading articles...

Official: Exam doesn't find cause of boat fire

LOS ANGELES — A law enforcement official says investigators that examined the burned-out wreckage of a scuba diving boat haven’t been able to determine what ignited a fire that killed 34 people off the California coast.

An official with knowledge of the investigation says a two-week examination of the Conception ended Friday without a conclusive cause. The person wasn’t authorized to release the information publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official says parts of the vessel have been sent to labs for additional testing.

The blaze is the subject of a federal criminal investigation, led by the Coast Guard, the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles, as well as a safety inquiry by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

