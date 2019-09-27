Loading articles...

Mexican rights agency objects to assets seizure law

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s governmental Human Rights Commission has joined in court challenges against a newly approved assets seizure law.

Mexico has a terrible record in seizing the properties of drug traffickers, in part because the previous law was so weak.

Congress recently tightened the law, making it easier for the government to seize property used for kidnapping, organized crime, fuel theft and other crimes. But the rights commission said Friday that the law does not provide sufficient protections for property rights and due process.

Critics say the law could allow seizure of a property that the owner rented in good faith to a tenant who later used it to commit crimes.

Homes and buildings in Mexico have been used to stash stolen fuel, kidnap victims and even bury bodies.

The Associated Press

