Man shot in Dundas and Broadview area

Last Updated Sep 27, 2019 at 10:46 pm EDT

Police tape is shown in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A man has suffered at least one gunshot wound after a shooting near Dundas Street and Broadview Avenue Friday night.

Police were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots.

The victim was located on the scene and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

There has been no suspect information released.

More to come

A Citizen

Nice news. Welcome to TO…

September 27, 2019 at 10:48 pm
