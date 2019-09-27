Loading articles...

Man pleads guilty in kidnap, torture plot of plastic surgeon

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a plastic surgeon who was tortured with blowtorch in an extortion attempt.

The Sun Sentinel reports 34-year-old Justin Boccio pleaded guilty Thursday to kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the January attack on the surgeon, who hasn’t been publicly identified.

Boccio’s attorney, Kenneth Lange, said his client was convinced to take part in the scheme by co-defendant, Serge Nkorina, who’s being extradited from Tenerife, Spain.

Court documents say the surgeon was leaving a Walmart store when he was confronted by an armed man and shoved into a van. They say he was tortured for hours before being returned to his car while unconscious. Surveillance video supports the chain of events. Investigators say Nkorina’s wife was a client of the surgeon.

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
SB 410 South of Courtney pk, two lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:17 AM
It’s a chilly Friday morning for us BUT at least it’s not ❄️ Lots of alerts including Winter Storm Watches for part…
Latest Weather
Read more