Man convicted in Singapore data leak sentenced to 2 years
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 27, 2019 5:33 pm EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A man convicted of leaking Singapore’s HIV patient database as part of an alleged extortion attempt has been sentenced to two years in prison in Kentucky.
Singapore’s health ministry accused Mikhy Farrera-Brochez of leaking a database of 14,200 people infected with HIV. FBI agents found Farrera-Brochez in Kentucky earlier this year after his mother had kicked him out of her house.
An FBI affidavit says the 34-year-old Farrera-Brochez threatened to publish the list if the government did not discontinue the HIV registry and release his partner from prison.
Farrera-Brochez was convicted in June on charges of sending threatening communications and possessing the identities of other people. He was sentenced Friday and will be placed on supervised release for three years after serving his time.
The Associated Press
