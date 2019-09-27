Loading articles...

Kashmiris eagerly await India, Pakistan leaders' UN speeches

A Kashmiri woman walks past a barbed wire barricade set up by paramilitary soldiers during restrictions in Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Residents in Indian-controlled Kashmir waited anxiously as Indian and Pakistani leaders were scheduled to speak at the U.N. General Assembly later Friday. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

SRINAGAR, India — Residents of Indian-controlled Kashmir hope speeches by Indian and Pakistani leaders at the U.N. General Assembly will turn world attention to the disputed Himalayan region.

Simmering tensions in Kashmir are threatening to erupt into open conflict between India and Pakistan after New Delhi stripped the area it controls of its statehood and split it into two federally administered territories.

A schoolteacher, Nazir Ahmed, says he hopes the leaders “will do something to rid us of conflict and suppression.”

Others like trader Riyaz Ahmed are skeptical of any positive outcome, citing the experiences of past speeches at the United Nations.

The Associated Press

